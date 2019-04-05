New Mexico man sentenced for role in dog fighting operation | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico man sentenced for role in dog fighting operation

New Mexico man sentenced for role in dog fighting operation

The Associated Press
April 05, 2019 08:26 AM

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Mexico man convicted in New Jersey for his role in a multistate dog fighting operation has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Advertisement

Robert Arellano will also have to serve three years of supervised release under the sentence imposed Thursday.

The 65-year-old Albuquerque man was among four people convicted on multiple counts last year. Arellano also pleaded guilty to three felony counts in a related federal case in New Mexico that was consolidated with his New Jersey case for sentencing purposes.

Authorities say Arellano kept dogs at his home for dog fighting purposes from 2012-2016, bringing in dogs from New Jersey and Indiana so they could be used to fight. He also had dog fighting videos, records, how-to materials and photographs.
 

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: April 05, 2019 08:26 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man shot near church in NE Albuquerque
Man shot near church in NE Albuquerque
Man arrested because of backlogged rape kit from 13 years ago
Man arrested because of backlogged rape kit from 13 years ago
Dashcam video shows car crash into APD vehicle
Dashcam video shows car crash into APD vehicle
Estate of man who was killed by Uber driver sues rideshare company
Estate of man who was killed by Uber driver sues rideshare company
New Mexico scraps A-F school rating system
New Mexico scraps A-F school rating system
Advertisement




BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
New Mexico official says state's border with Mexico has fallen quiet
New Mexico official says state's border with Mexico has fallen quiet
Visiting border, Trump to push again on immigration
Donald Trump
New Mexico scraps A-F school rating system
New Mexico scraps A-F school rating system
Dashcam video shows car crash into APD vehicle
Dashcam video shows car crash into APD vehicle