New Mexico man sentenced to 25 years for family slayings | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: October 29, 2019 02:35 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico state district judge has sentenced Nicholas Ortiz to 25 years in prison for killing three members of an El Rancho family eight years ago.
    
State District Judge Francis Mathew sentenced the 24-year-old man Monday after he was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
    
Authorities say Ortiz would be required to serve 85% of his sentence after getting credit for time served since his February 2015 arrest.
    
Authorities say Nicholas Ortiz killed Lloyd Ortiz, Dixie Ortiz and Steven Ortiz in their home in June 2011 with a large pickax.
    
Nicholas Ortiz, who is not related to the family, was 16-year-old at the time.
    
Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett declined to comment.
    
Authorities say Nicholas Ortiz could appeal but there was no discussion about whether he would.

