New Mexico man to be sentenced in fatal beating of boy

Ferguson was facing a murder charge in the case, but he killed himself in the Santa Fe County jail in April 2018, authorities said. Pena was also charged and is currently serving a 12-year sentence under a plea deal.

Prosecutors turned to Nuñez after Ferguson’s death, alleging he participated in the beatings and watched as his father assaulted the boy.

Mark Earnest, a defense attorney representing Nuñez, has maintained he did not beat the boy and that his actions did not amount to a serious violent crime. Earnest is seeking the minimum prison sentence of 14 years, citing Nuñez was 19 at the time of the crime and did not have a criminal history.

Earnest also argued that two counts of tampering with evidence should be merged into one, reducing the maximum possible sentence to 21 years. Prosecutors disagreed in a request to deny the merger.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias declined to comment.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday. Sentencing is scheduled in June.