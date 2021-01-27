New Mexico man who died in fire credited with saving his children

Danielle Todesco
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico man who died in a fire is being called a hero for saving his children.
The fire started Saturday morning at a home near Pena Blanca.
Conrad Gurule's children told their uncle, who showed up to help, that their father got them out safely.
"[He] threw them out Lupita's window, and went back to try to get out and get Jason, and when the flames started getting worse, he got Jason and threw him out the window," said Christopher Gurule.
Christopher said Conrad tried to also save his girlfriend, Jody Sandoval, but they didn't make it out alive.
Fire crews to more than an hour to arrive at the scene, according to Christopher.
"You know, it was awful," he said.
Christopher said he is now caring for the three children, and they could use some help.
