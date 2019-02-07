New Mexico marijuana dispenser wins state fair legal fight | KOB 4
New Mexico marijuana dispenser wins state fair legal fight

The Associated Press
February 07, 2019 06:07 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state's largest medical marijuana dispenser has won a legal battle with the New Mexico State Fair.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports U.S. District Judge James Parker ruled this week the state fair's prohibition on displaying the images from dispenser Ultra Health unreasonable and unconstitutional.

Parker says restrictions "violated Ultra Health's First Amendment right to free speech."

The New Mexico State Fair had refused to allow Ultra Health to exhibit photos and videos of cannabis plants and some of the tools used to grow the plants and produce medical products.

Ultra Health in 2016 had a booth at the annual fair in Albuquerque but was told to leave by state police because the display included an actual cannabis plant.

Created: February 07, 2019 06:07 AM

