New Mexico marijuana task force proposes licensing companies | KOB 4
The Associated Press
September 11, 2019 03:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico task force studying proposal options to legalize recreational cannabis has opposed state-operated marijuana stores.
    
The Cannabis Legalization Working Group set up by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have proposed the state license companies that would grow and sell marijuana, and operate their stores.
    
The task force says the recommendations are similar to what's already in place for the medical cannabis program.
    
Members opposed the idea of local governments banning marijuana sales entirely, but say they would still permit cities to impose zoning restrictions and similar regulations.
    
A bill to legalize recreational cannabis passed the House this year, but did not clear the Senate.
    
The working group announced plans to give the governor a recommendation in October that could be considered in interim legislative committee meetings.

Created: September 11, 2019 03:13 PM

