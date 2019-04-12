New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
Eddie Garcia
April 12, 2019 07:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — El Niño typically results in a wetter than average winter, but it could also mean a wetter than average monsoon season in New Mexico.
El Niño happens when there are warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.
“It’s expected to keep its strength through the summer months, which is something we haven't seen dating back to 1950, if the climate models are correct,” said Andrew Church, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
If the prediction is correct, it could match up with two monsoon seasons.
“1988 is one and the most recent is 2006,” Church said.
Those two dates are especially important.
“We had our two wettest monsoon seasons on record. 2006 being number one and 1988 being number two,” Church said.
