New Mexico may open Medicaid to paying customers | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico may open Medicaid to paying customers

New Mexico may open Medicaid to paying customers

The Associated Press
January 30, 2019 12:45 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico would open its Medicaid program to paying customers in an effort to expand affordable health care options under newly proposed legislation.

Advertisement

The bill to create a Medicaid buy-in option for state residents who don't qualify for subsidized health care was introduced Wednesday by Democratic Rep. Deborah Armstrong of Albuquerque.

The proposal would allow state residents to pay a monthly premium to the state in return for medical insurance under the state's Medicaid program that currently serves low-income families and individuals.

The buy-in program would be off-limits to people already enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid or who received subsidized care through the state health exchange under provisions of the federal Affordable Care Act.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham backed the Medicaid buy-in concept during her campaign last year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 30, 2019 12:45 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Child rape allegations against NM man shock those who knew him
Child rape allegations against NM man shock those who knew him
Judge denies Youngblood's request to travel for honeymoon
Judge denies Youngblood's request to travel for honeymoon
Lapel video released of Judge Walker’s DWI arrest
Lapel video released of Judge Walker’s DWI arrest
Stranger repeatedly delivers unwanted bologna
Stranger repeatedly delivers unwanted bologna
Man spends 40 minutes trying to steal vehicle
Man spends 40 minutes trying to steal vehicle
Advertisement




Detectives find body of missing Albuquerque man
Detectives find body of missing Albuquerque man
Trial begins for daycare workers accused in hot car death
Trial begins for daycare workers accused in hot car death
Child rape allegations against NM man shock those who knew him
Child rape allegations against NM man shock those who knew him
Bill would allow select students to carry weapons on school premises
Bill would allow select students to carry weapons on school premises
New Mexico may open Medicaid to paying customers
New Mexico may open Medicaid to paying customers