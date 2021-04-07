New Mexico may tweak Red to Green Framework

New Mexico counties to lead the country in administering the vaccine.

State officials said 50% of New Mexicans 16 or older have received at least their first shot.

Dr. Tracie Collins, cabinet secretary for the Department of Health, said the state will be reaching out to people who missed their vaccination appointments.

"If you've been invited and haven't been able to attend an appointment, you will receive another invitation," she said. "And for seniors, those with disabilities, consider calling 1-800-432-2080. That's 1-800-432-2080. That's support for registration scheduling."

New Mexico is closely monitoring COVID-19 variants that are rapidly spreading across the southwestern part of the county.

Scrase said New Mexico has seen 39 cases of the UK variant and no case of the variants from Brazil or South Africa.