New Mexico may tweak Red to Green Framework

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Changes could be coming to the state's Red to Green Framework for reopening.
The state currently uses COVID-19 cases per capita and test positivity rates to determine a county's risk level.
Dr. David R. Scrase, cabinet secretary for the Health and Human Services Department, said the state is also looking at ways to include how many people have been vaccinated.
"We are having some pretty extensive discussion on how do we build in vaccination rates to help move counties along or keep them in the Green or Turquoise or whatever, so those discussions are part of a big discussion about gating criteria, Red, Yellow, Green, and some sort of bridge – if you will – to the end of the pandemic," Dr. Scrase said.
State officials said 50% of New Mexicans 16 or older have received at least their first shot.
Dr. Tracie Collins, cabinet secretary for the Department of Health, said the state will be reaching out to people who missed their vaccination appointments.
"If you've been invited and haven't been able to attend an appointment, you will receive another invitation," she said. "And for seniors, those with disabilities, consider calling 1-800-432-2080. That's 1-800-432-2080. That's support for registration scheduling."
New Mexico is closely monitoring COVID-19 variants that are rapidly spreading across the southwestern part of the county.
Scrase said New Mexico has seen 39 cases of the UK variant and no case of the variants from Brazil or South Africa.
