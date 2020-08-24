New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: August 24, 2020 06:20 PM
Created: August 24, 2020 04:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A McDonald's in Ruidoso is at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The restaurant is reporting the largest outbreak of COVID-19 at a restaurant in New Mexico since the state started keeping track. 

According to rapid response data, at least 13 employees of the restaurant recently tested positive for the virus.

Following the positive results, the restaurant closed-- falling in line with guidelines set out by the state Environment Department. 

Those guidelines include: 

  • Cease operations 
  • Test all employees 
  • Commit to re-test within 7-10 business days 
  • Disinfect workplace
  • Implement safety plan 

State officials say most businesses have been cooperative during rapid response investigations. 

"What we're finding is that most employers are very willing to work with us to make sure the employees are safe and that spread of the infection doesn't go beyond the one or few employees that have been identified," said Environmental Protection Division Director Sandra Ely. "If that's not the case, then we have to make sure that there is additional compliance."

A spokesperson for the McDonald's issued the following statement in response to the outbreak:

Out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant has been closed since August 15. Since then, our team has conducted four deep cleanings of the restaurant per CDC guidelines and also enlisted the services of a professional cleaning and restoration company.

The owners of the franchise say they plan on reopening Tuesday. They add that enhanced health safety protocols will be in place.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

