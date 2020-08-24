New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19

Those guidelines include:

Cease operations

Test all employees

Commit to re-test within 7-10 business days

Disinfect workplace

Implement safety plan

State officials say most businesses have been cooperative during rapid response investigations.

"What we're finding is that most employers are very willing to work with us to make sure the employees are safe and that spread of the infection doesn't go beyond the one or few employees that have been identified," said Environmental Protection Division Director Sandra Ely. "If that's not the case, then we have to make sure that there is additional compliance."

A spokesperson for the McDonald's issued the following statement in response to the outbreak:

Out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant has been closed since August 15. Since then, our team has conducted four deep cleanings of the restaurant per CDC guidelines and also enlisted the services of a professional cleaning and restoration company.

The owners of the franchise say they plan on reopening Tuesday. They add that enhanced health safety protocols will be in place.