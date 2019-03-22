New Mexico military bases may lose projects to border wall | KOB 4
New Mexico military bases may lose projects to border wall

The Associated Press
March 22, 2019 12:56 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Defense issued a list of military construction project funds that may be diverted, under President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration, for construction of a border wall.

The list, released Monday, includes $187.5 million in funds for projects at military installations in New Mexico at White Sands Missile Range, Holloman Air Force Base, Kirtland Air Force Base and Cannon Air Force Base.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and Rep. Deb Haaland, both New Mexico Democrats, condemned the possible diversion of funds.

The defense department says if its budget requests for the 2020 fiscal year are enacted on time, "no military construction project used to source (border barrier) projects would be delayed or cancelled."

The release also says that project funds appearing on the list would not necessarily be used for the wall.

