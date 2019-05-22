New Mexico Military Museum to prep for new exhibits | KOB 4
New Mexico Military Museum to prep for new exhibits

New Mexico Military Museum to prep for new exhibits

The Associated Press
May 22, 2019 09:18 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Military Museum has temporarily closed its indoor space to prepare for new exhibits commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and women serving in World War I.

The museum plans to re-open in July.

Until then, the outdoor World War I exhibit, the vehicle and equipment park and meditation gardens will remain open to the public. Officials say the closure also will allow for renovations.

The New Mexico National Guard and the museum recently procured a traveling replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.

It will be part of the new exhibit along with hundreds of photos from veterans' private collections.

The materials for the exhibit honoring women who served during World War I were recently procured from the American Medical Women's Association.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

