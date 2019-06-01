New Mexico mom arrested after infant suffers skull fracture | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico mom arrested after infant suffers skull fracture

New Mexico mom arrested after infant suffers skull fracture

Associated Press
June 01, 2019 09:15 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say her 4-week-old infant suffered skull and rib fractures.
    
Las Cruces police say Elvia Hilaria Dorado was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the boy's injuries.
    
According to police, the 27-year-old Dorado and her boyfriend took their son to a Las Cruces hospital Sunday after claiming the young boy fell from a bed. Doctors discovered the infant had a fracture to the left side of his skull and was transferred to El Paso Children's Hospital for more advanced care.
    
Dorado told investigators her son fell from the bed and landed on a pile of clothes and a heating pad.
    
She was charged with child abuse and ordered held without bail.
    
It was not known if Dorado had an attorney.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: June 01, 2019 09:15 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
APD shares video of man possibly stealing an e-scooter
APD shares video of man possibly stealing an e-scooter
Man is concerned with dozens of needles, condoms in NE Albuquerque alley
Man is concerned with dozens of needles, condoms in NE Albuquerque alley
'Heartbeat' abortion law in Georgia could mean more film productions in NM
'Heartbeat' abortion law in Georgia could mean more film productions in NM
New Mexico mom arrested after infant suffers skull fracture
New Mexico mom arrested after infant suffers skull fracture
Advertisement




'Heartbeat' abortion law in Georgia could mean more film productions in NM
'Heartbeat' abortion law in Georgia could mean more film productions in NM
George R. R. Martin named new 'Chief World Builder' at Meow Wolf
George R. R. Martin named new 'Chief World Builder' at Meow Wolf
The Latest: Police: We'll only mention suspect's name once
The Latest: Police: We'll only mention suspect's name once
APD shares video of man possibly stealing an e-scooter
APD shares video of man possibly stealing an e-scooter
New Mexico mom arrested after infant suffers skull fracture
New Mexico mom arrested after infant suffers skull fracture