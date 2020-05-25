New Mexico mother remembers veteran son killed in Iraq

Marine Sgt. Moses Daniel Rocha, served in the military for nine years.

Sanchez said Rocha came home for Mother’s Day months prior to his death in 2004, but they both had an inkling it would be their last time together.

“That was the last time I was able to hold him, and he kissed me on my forehead. He always kisses me on my forehead,” she said. “We both knew he wasn’t going to come back, but we were both not able to—we didn’t want to say anything. We took care of some papers that we needed to do—like the will, you know? We took care of stuff that otherwise wouldn’t even cross your mind. We had a talk.”

Sanchez said it feels like yesterday she received that dreadful call, but will continue to honor her son who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“Every five years, we have a ceremony at the cemetery. Last year, we had one. I gathered his friends, brothers, nephews, I get someone to give us a sermon—a little scripture from the bible and have someone sing,” she said. “It’s a great honor to recognize and to remember them. They’re not forgotten, we still remember those that have passed away and those that are still away from their loved ones.”