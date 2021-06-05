New Mexico moves ahead with review of contamination at bases | KOB 4

New Mexico moves ahead with review of contamination at bases

The Associated Press
Created: June 05, 2021 09:28 AM

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico environmental officials say they're several months into an investigation to determine the extent of contamination at two Air Force bases.

Environment Secretary James Kenney said Friday that the work is on track to be completed by summer 2022.

The state sued in 2019, saying the federal government has a responsibility to clean up plumes of toxic chemicals left behind by past military firefighting activities.

Similar contamination has been found at dozens of military sites across the U.S. New Mexico officials consider the contamination “an immediate and substantial danger” to the surrounding communities of Clovis and Alamogordo.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

