New Mexico music star killed in Santa Fe
Joshua Panas
July 11, 2019 07:15 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Ernestine Saucedo, a New Mexico singer who performs under her maiden name of Romero, was the victim of a shooting in Santa Fe Thursday.
Romero's Facebook page shows that she recently performed at the Las Vegas Fourth of July Fiestas and celebrated her birthday on Wednesday.
In addition to her singing career, Romero, 32, worked for the state.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined fans in mourning Romero.
"My heart is broken for the family and loved ones of the state employee who was tragically and violently taken from us too soon," the governor said.
Police say Jessie Saucedo, 34, was also found dead in an SUV outside the Jerry Apodaca Education Building.
Police would not say if this case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, but they said they do not have any outstanding suspects.
Joshua Panas
Updated: July 11, 2019 07:15 PM
Created: July 11, 2019 04:46 PM
