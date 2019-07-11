New Mexico music star killed in Santa Fe | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico music star killed in Santa Fe

Joshua Panas
July 11, 2019 07:15 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Ernestine Saucedo, a New Mexico singer who performs under her maiden name of Romero, was the victim of a shooting in Santa Fe Thursday.

Advertisement

Romero's Facebook page shows that she recently performed at the Las Vegas Fourth of July Fiestas and celebrated her birthday on Wednesday.

In addition to her singing career, Romero, 32, worked for the state.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined fans in mourning Romero.

"My heart is broken for the family and loved ones of the state employee who was tragically and violently taken from us too soon," the governor said.

Police say Jessie Saucedo, 34, was also found dead in an SUV outside the Jerry Apodaca Education Building. 

Police would not say if this case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, but they said they do not have any outstanding suspects.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: July 11, 2019 07:15 PM
Created: July 11, 2019 04:46 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Two people shot, killed in Santa Fe
Two people shot, killed in Santa Fe
2 bodies found in Albuquerque metro area prompt 2 separate investigations
2 bodies found in Albuquerque metro area prompt 2 separate investigations
Prosecutors drop murder charge against 17-year-old, move case to juvenile court
Prosecutors drop murder charge against 17-year-old, move case to juvenile court
UNM Hospital seeing higher than average amount patients
UNM Hospital seeing higher than average amount patients
Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
Advertisement




New Mexico music star killed in Santa Fe
New Mexico music star killed in Santa Fe
Mother fights for son who was badly injured while crossing Central
Mother fights for son who was badly injured while crossing Central
Prosecutors drop murder charge against 17-year-old, move case to juvenile court
Prosecutors drop murder charge against 17-year-old, move case to juvenile court
UNM Hospital seeing higher than average amount patients
UNM Hospital seeing higher than average amount patients
Penguins begin exploring new home at ABQ Biopark Zoo
Penguins begin exploring new home at ABQ Biopark Zoo