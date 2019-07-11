New Mexico music star killed in Santa Fe

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined fans in mourning Romero.

"My heart is broken for the family and loved ones of the state employee who was tragically and violently taken from us too soon," the governor said.

Police say Jessie Saucedo, 34, was also found dead in an SUV outside the Jerry Apodaca Education Building.

Police would not say if this case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, but they said they do not have any outstanding suspects.