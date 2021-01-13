New Mexico National Guard deploying to DC for presidential inauguration | KOB 4
New Mexico National Guard deploying to DC for presidential inauguration

Joshua Panas
Created: January 13, 2021 05:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are deploying to Washington, D.C. following the riots at the Capitol.

“I am grateful to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for authorizing the New Mexico National Guard to work on this mission,” said Maj. Gen. Ken Nava, the Adjutant General of New Mexico. “This mission provides our Soldiers and Airmen the great opportunity to work and experience our democracy at work as they assist with a peaceful transition of power.”

The New Mexico National Guard will join more than 15,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 43 states, territories and the District of Columbia to provide security for Joe Biden's inauguration.


