New Mexico nurse helping others prepare for COVID-19 response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A nursing professor at UNM is helping nurses across the country draw up battle plans against coronavirus.
Mary Pat Couig said some areas of our country are better prepared than others to handle this crisis.
"I know there are many people who are actively engaged in the planning and the preparations in the work that needs o be done to make sure New Mexico is prepared," she said.
Couig, along with two other nursing experts in disaster and public health emergency, have written up plans for nurses to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, published in the American Journal of Nursing.
"I know that some states are looking at how nursing students, senior nursing students, who have gone through most of their academic and critical training, how they might be used," Couig said. "And also looking at how nurses who've retired recently, and would be willing to come back and help."
