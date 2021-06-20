New Mexico offering good-paying internships | KOB 4
New Mexico offering good-paying internships

Joy Wang
Updated: June 20, 2021 10:27 PM
Created: June 20, 2021 05:57 PM


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The State of New Mexico is looking to hire paid summer interns.

There are options for remote and in-person work for people will different skillsets.

"Your high school interns can start it off at $12 an hour, and then your college interns can go up to about $20 an hour," said Ricky Serna, acting director of the State Personnel  Office. 

Some positions don't require experience. 

"In some instances, you know, just a general interest, knowledge and being, you know, at that right education level is perfect," Serna said.

The Department of Public Safety is looking for an intern in the IT field.

Other departments may require more administrative work or technical writing skills.

"We certainly want to promote state government as a place for individuals that can spend their entire career and retire with phenomenal benefits," Serna said.

Click here for more information about state internships


