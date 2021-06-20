New Mexico offering good-paying internships

"In some instances, you know, just a general interest, knowledge and being, you know, at that right education level is perfect," Serna said.

The Department of Public Safety is looking for an intern in the IT field.

Other departments may require more administrative work or technical writing skills.

"We certainly want to promote state government as a place for individuals that can spend their entire career and retire with phenomenal benefits," Serna said.

