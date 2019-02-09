New Mexico officer accused of claiming fake hours, tickets | KOB 4
New Mexico officer accused of claiming fake hours, tickets

Associated Press
February 09, 2019

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico State Police officer assigned to the Alamogordo area is accused of claiming hours he didn't work and claiming to have written hundreds of fake traffic citations that didn't exist.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports that a criminal complaint filed Thursday accuses 25-year-old Joseph Andrew Gonzalez, of El Paso, Texas, of receiving public money for services not rendered and forgery.

The State Police said it doesn't tolerate dishonesty and that Gonzalez faces discipline that could include termination.

The agency said it began investigating after a supervisor noticed a discrepancy between how many traffic citations that Gonzalez claimed in his activity log compared with the number logged in the state's computer system.

Court records don't list a defense attorney for Gonzalez who could comment on the allegations.

Associated Press


Updated: February 09, 2019 06:23 PM
Created: February 09, 2019 04:14 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

