New Mexico official inks leases for Western Spirit wind farm

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard has signed a series of leases with the developer of a proposed wind farm that’s expected to generate at least $16 million in revenue for public schools and other beneficiaries.

The State Land Office announced the approval of the five leases with Pattern Renewables on Thursday. The company was the winning bidder in a February public auction for the right to develop nearly 26 square miles (67 square kilometers) in Torrance County and Lincoln counties.