New Mexico official says state's border with Mexico has fallen quiet
The Associated Press
April 05, 2019 06:21 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's Homeland Security Department secretary says the flow of asylum seekers to the state's border with Mexico appears to have tapered off during March after earlier arrivals of several large groups.
Homeland Security and Emergency Management Secretary Jackie White told reporters Thursday that the brunt of immigration pressure is being felt at ports of entry in neighboring Texas and not along New Mexico's portion of the border.
White said that the New Mexico Department of Health has dispatched a mobile health care unit to the border area as a humanitarian precaution in case migrants need care.
Six state police are stationed in remote Hidalgo County to reinforce the local contingent of four law enforcement officers. New Mexico has 18 National Guard troops at the border.
