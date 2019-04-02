New Mexico officials eye new film studio near Navajo Nation | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico officials eye new film studio near Navajo Nation

New Mexico officials eye new film studio near Navajo Nation

The Associated Press
April 02, 2019 06:55 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Officials in northwestern New Mexico are hoping Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs a bill that could open a film studio near the Navajo Nation.

Advertisement

The Farmington Daily Times reports San Juan County is waiting for the governor to sign a capital outlay bill that includes $1 million for construction of a film studio in Farmington.

New Mexico Film Office locations coordinator Don Gray says the Four Corners' distinctive terrain gives it a leg up for filmmakers pursuing a one-of-a-kind setting.

The area has been the site of film projects like "The Lone Ranger" and "Transformers," and the television series "Stargate Universe."

Northwestern New Mexico officials have been trying to identify economic development opportunities as they grapple with the potential closure of the San Juan Generating Station in 2022.
    

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: April 02, 2019 06:55 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
Man leads deputies on chase, crashes into family's home
Man leads deputies on chase, crashes into family's home
Albuquerque residents can face $250 fine for failing to remove weeds from property
Albuquerque residents can face $250 fine for failing to remove weeds from property
Advertisement




Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
New Mexico state lawmaker will seek US House seat
New Mexico state lawmaker will seek US House seat
Albuquerque's Civilian Police Oversight Board given expanded subpoena power
Albuquerque's Civilian Police Oversight Board given expanded subpoena power
Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
New Mexico officials eye new film studio near Navajo Nation
New Mexico officials eye new film studio near Navajo Nation