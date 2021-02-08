New Mexico officials hold out hope for more vaccine supply | KOB 4

New Mexico officials hold out hope for more vaccine supply

New Mexico officials hold out hope for more vaccine supply

The Associated Press
Created: February 08, 2021 02:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at some of New Mexico’s largest hospitals said Monday they are holding out hope that vaccine supplies will catch up with demand as state health officials confirmed that some pharmacies would begin receiving shipments this week.

More than 590,000 residents have registered online to be vaccinated, but health care officials and the state Health Department acknowledge that demand is far outpacing current supplies.

Some older New Mexicans and those with pre-existing health concerns that put them at greater risk have waiting for weeks.

State health officials have acknowledged that residents in search of vaccines have been going to Texas, where individual clinics have been vaccinating people on a first-come, first-serve basis.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

How soon will things go back to normal with the COVID-19 vaccine? Doctor weighs in
How soon will things go back to normal with the COVID-19 vaccine? Doctor weighs in
APD investigating 16th homicide of 2021
APD investigating 16th homicide of 2021
Girl Scout cookies to be sold online this year amid pandemic
Girl Scout cookies to be sold online this year amid pandemic
Marijuana producer may lose license after Santa Fe fire
Marijuana producer may lose license after Santa Fe fire
Local brewery stays busy on Super Bowl Sunday
Local brewery stays busy on Super Bowl Sunday