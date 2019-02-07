New Mexico officials: Holloman Air Force water contaminated
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico environmental officials say Holloman Air Force Base has violated its state permit after toxic chemicals were found in groundwater.
The New Mexico Environment Department said Wednesday it issued a "notice of violation" to Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, New Mexico, following the contamination discovery.
New Mexico officials say pollutants were found in groundwater at levels nearly twice the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's drinking water health advisory.
A site inspection report in November said groundwater below Holloman tested positive for unsafe pollutants.
Environment Department Secretary-designate Jim Kenney says state officials are "dismayed" by the U.S. Air Force's lack of prompt response to the contamination found.
A spokesman for the Holloman Air Force Base's 49th Wing Public Affairs Office did not immediately respond to an email.
