New Mexico officials report hantavirus case in Taos County

The Associated Press
Created: August 17, 2020 08:56 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico man in his 50s is in the hospital after contracting hantavirus.

The New Mexico Health Department says the Taos County man reported that he had cleaned a rodent-infested shed about three weeks before he began to feel sick.

Hantavirus is a severe and sometimes fatal respiratory disease that is transmitted by infected rodents through exposure to their urine, droppings or saliva.

Early symptoms may look and feel like the flu or a stomach bug and include fever and muscle aches, possibly with chills, headache, nausea, vomiting.

Two of the three people who became infected in New Mexico last year died.

For more information about the disease, click here.


