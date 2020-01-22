New Mexico officials urge health providers to be vigilant | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico officials urge health providers to be vigilant

New Mexico officials urge health providers to be vigilant

The Associated Press
Created: January 22, 2020 04:07 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Officials in New Mexico are urging health providers across the state to be proactive and vigilant as more than 500 cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed in China and elsewhere since an outbreak began last month.

State Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel says no cases have been detected in New Mexico but that the health care community needs to be attentive to every patient's travel history and symptoms.

Advertisement

The illness comes from a newly identified type of coronavirus, which is a family of viruses that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Shelter-in-place lifted at Walmart in NW Albuquerque
APD: Shelter-in-place lifted at Walmart in NW Albuquerque
Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Rio Rancho
Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Rio Rancho
FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to suspect in Amber Alert case
FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to suspect in Amber Alert case
Star of hit Netflix thriller series 'You' coming to ABQ
Star of hit Netflix thriller series 'You' coming to ABQ
New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement
New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement
Advertisement


Court docs.: Man called officer a 'pig' after police shooting
Court docs.: Man called officer a 'pig' after police shooting
APD: Shelter-in-place lifted at Walmart in NW Albuquerque
APD: Shelter-in-place lifted at Walmart in NW Albuquerque
Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Rio Rancho
Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Rio Rancho
FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to suspect in Amber Alert case
FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to suspect in Amber Alert case
New Mexico officials urge health providers to be vigilant
New Mexico officials urge health providers to be vigilant