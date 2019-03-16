New Mexico OKs solitary confinement reform bill | KOB 4
New Mexico OKs solitary confinement reform bill

Associated Press
March 16, 2019 09:54 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Legislature has passed a measure that would prohibit corrections officers from placing juvenile and pregnant inmates in restricted housing, or solitary confinement.
    
The Senate late Friday voted 36-1 to send the bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after advocates for years have tried to limit solitary confinement for some inmates.
    
Under the proposal, inmates with serious mental disabilities could not be kept in solitary confinement for more than 48 hours.
    
Lujan Grisham has not said if she would sign the proposal.

