New Mexico ordered to pay legal fees school funding lawsuit | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico ordered to pay legal fees school funding lawsuit

New Mexico ordered to pay legal fees school funding lawsuit

The Associated Press
May 10, 2019 12:56 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A judge has ordered New Mexico to pay more than $312,000 in legal expenses to a second group involved in the lawsuit over whether the state's funding for public schools is adequate.

Advertisement

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Judge Sarah Singleton ordered the payment Thursday after ordering the state last week pay more than $116,000 for another group's legal expenses.

Advocacy groups and school districts sued in 2014, claiming the state failed to meet constitutional obligations to provide a sufficient education for all students.

The judge ruled last year that the state must do more to fulfill those obligations, leading increased school funding.

The groups in March had requested $450,000 from the state.

Attorneys for the state claimed some of the costs were excessive or unnecessary.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 10, 2019 12:56 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. assigns 50 NMSP officers to patrol Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime
File photo of governor and NMSP leadership
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of UNM student
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of UNM student
Lawmaker demands action after road rage close call
Lawmaker demands action after road rage close call
Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
BCSO: SWAT situation in NW Albuquerque
BCSO: SWAT situation in NW Albuquerque
Advertisement




Gov. assigns 50 NMSP officers to patrol Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime
File photo of governor and NMSP leadership
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of UNM student
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of UNM student
Virgin Galactic moving operations to Spaceport America
Virgin Galactic moving operations to Spaceport America
4 Investigates: Real estate robocalls
4 Investigates: Real estate robocalls
Rain, cold move over New Mexico
Rain, cold move over New Mexico