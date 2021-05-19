New Mexico overpaid unemployment benefits by as much as $250 million during pandemic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico overpaid unemployment benefits by as much as $250 million during pandemic

New Mexico overpaid unemployment benefits by as much as $250 million during pandemic

The Associated Press
Created: May 19, 2021 04:27 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The budget and accountability office of the Legislature says New Mexico may have overpaid unemployment insurance benefits by as much as $250 million during the coronavirus pandemic amid a backlog in claim investigations.

Analysts on Wednesday briefed members of the Legislature’s lead budget writing committee on the trajectory of record-setting unemployment claims during pandemic.

New Mexico has paid out about $3 billion in unemployment claims since the outset of the pandemic last year.

Overwhelmed initially by the workload for processing claims, the state Workforce Solutions Department reassigned staff to help. That left fewer people to investigate overpayments and fraud concerns.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

16-year-old who allegedly killed mother while high on LSD to stay in jail pending trial
16-year-old who allegedly killed mother while high on LSD to stay in jail pending trial
Video shows hit-and-run outside liquor store in southeast Albuquerque
Video shows hit-and-run outside liquor store in southeast Albuquerque
NMSP explains why it took on double homicide investigation in Albuquerque
NMSP explains why it took on double homicide investigation in Albuquerque
New sign in Albuquerque references unpaid bill by Trump campaign
New sign in Albuquerque references unpaid bill by Trump campaign
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 160 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 160 additional COVID-19 cases