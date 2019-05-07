New Mexico pension fund seeks compensation, solvency changes | KOB 4
New Mexico pension fund seeks compensation, solvency changes

New Mexico pension fund seeks compensation, solvency changes

The Associated Press
May 07, 2019 06:55 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The board overseeing a $15 billion public pension fund for state and local government workers is weighing a new round of staff pay increases amid accusations that past salary hikes were adopted improperly without full board approval.

The New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association board was scheduled to meet Tuesday to decide on $37 million annual operating budget for the year starting July 1.

Board member and State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg has accused the executive director of the pension fund orchestrating pay increases for himself and others without full board approval in violation of state law.

Retirement Association Executive Director Wayne Probst said all recent compensation increases were in compliance with state law. Solvency concerns are mounting as the pension's unfunded liabilities exceeded $6 billion in June 2018.

