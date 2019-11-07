New Mexico pension reforms would increase contributions | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico pension reforms would increase contributions

New Mexico pension reforms would increase contributions

The Associated Press
Created: November 07, 2019 06:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Legislators are holding their first open discussion of suggested pension reforms from the governor's office to address a roughly $6 billion unfunded liability at the New Mexico retirement plan for state and local government employees.
    
The Legislature's pensions-oversight committee meets Wednesday to discuss ways to shore up the fund overseen by the Public Employees Retirement Association.
    
A pension solvency task force appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has suggested a combined 4% increase in pension contributions by the state and most employees. Annual cost of living adjustments on pension payouts would be linked to investment returns on pension assets.
    
State Senator George Munoz, chairman of the pension oversight committee, said Tuesday that it will be hard to approve a pension reform bill during next year's rapid-fire, 30-day legislative session.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspect in Victoria Martens case could be released from jail
Suspect in Victoria Martens case could be released from jail
Drug busts net 730 pounds of marijuana
Drug busts net 730 pounds of marijuana
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
$18,000 Savannah cat goes missing in Roswell
$18,000 Savannah cat goes missing in Roswell
Embattled NM school board member loses re-election bid
Embattled NM school board member loses re-election bid
Advertisement


Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
NMSP sergeant rescues three people from building fire
NMSP sergeant rescues three people from building fire
APS starts search for next superintendent
APS starts search for next superintendent
New Mexico pension reforms would increase contributions
New Mexico pension reforms would increase contributions
Legislators revisit landmark energy law for New Mexico
Legislators revisit landmark energy law for New Mexico