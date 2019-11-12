New Mexico picks new testing system to replace PARCC | KOB 4
New Mexico picks new testing system to replace PARCC

Volcano Vista PARCC protest Volcano Vista PARCC protest |  Photo: Viewer submitted

The Associated Press
Created: November 12, 2019 02:40 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico has selected a new annual testing system to assess academic progress from grades three through eight at public schools across the state.

Public Education Department Secretary Ryan Stewart announced Tuesday that the state has contracted with international nonprofit Cognia to provide basic math and language skills assessments, starting in spring 2020.

The prior testing system known as Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers provoked a backlash among many parents and educators. First-year Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called it high-pressure and counterproductive as she scrapped it.

The new student assessments involve up to six hours of test-taking by students. That's about three hours less than the prior system.

Stewart says the new assessments should be more meaningful and less burdensome on class instructional time.


