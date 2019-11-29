New Mexico police discover third open field death this month | KOB 4
New Mexico police discover third open field death this month

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 29, 2019 06:14 PM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico authorities have reported a man was found dead in Gallup marking the third open field death police responded to this month.
    
The Gallup Independent reported Thursday that two people walking in the area discovered the body Tuesday and stood by until Gallup Police arrived.
    
Police Capt. Erin Toadlena-Pablo says the body appears to be that of a Native American man, but he has yet to be identified.
    
Authorities say the body was sent to a medical investigator for an autopsy.
    
Police say two other bodies were discovered dead this month.
    
Toadlena-Pablo says her cousin 45-year-old John Toadlena was identified after his body was found Nov. 2.
    
Authorities say the other person was discovered Nov. 10 but the release of his name is pending until family is notified.
    

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

