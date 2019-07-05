New Mexico postpones hearing on child care proposal | KOB 4
New Mexico postpones hearing on child care proposal

The Associated Press
July 05, 2019 03:03 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's child welfare department is reversing course on a proposal that would have tightened income requirements for families to begin receiving child care assistance.

The state Children, Youth and Families Department says a public hearing scheduled Monday in Santa Fe on the proposal to increase the program's minimum qualifications has been postponed.

The income threshold for aid recently became 200% of the federal poverty level after the agency agreed as part of a class-action lawsuit to raise the amount. Under the settlement agreement, the agency must hold public hearings before changing income requirements.

Officials have not said when a new rulemaking hearing will be scheduled.

The agency initially proposed increasing the eligibility requirements after it did not get the legislative funding needed to keep a higher limit in place.

Created: July 05, 2019 03:03 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

