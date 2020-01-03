New Mexico power plant the focus of new public meeting | KOB 4
New Mexico power plant the focus of new public meeting

New Mexico power plant the focus of new public meeting

The Associated Press
Created: January 03, 2020 06:25 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Residents in northwestern New Mexico will have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of a coal-fired power plant slated for closure in 2022.

Public Regulation Commission Chairwoman Theresa Becenti-Aguilar has scheduled a hearing Monday in Farmington.

The commission is considering Public Service Co. of New Mexico's application to shutter the plant and replace the lost capacity with a mix of natural gas, renewables and battery storage.

At issue is whether the state's energy transition law applies and if the plant's owners can recover investments by selling bonds that would be paid off by utility customers.

The plan also includes $40 million in economic aid for the area.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

