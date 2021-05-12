New Mexico prepares to vaccinate children as young as 12

Megan Abundis
Updated: May 12, 2021 10:13 PM
Created: May 12, 2021 09:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico plans to offer guidance about vaccinating children 12-15 years of age by noon Thursday.
A state medical advisory team is reviewing the recommendations from the FDA and CDC. The agencies have authorized and endorsed the use of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group.
Once the state advisory team gives its approval, vaccinations can begin immediately.
President Joe Biden said pharmacies across the country will be ready to vaccinate the 12-15 age group.
The New Mexico Department of Health reports it's been working with schools for a smooth rollout.
"As we get into these younger age groups, we'll be onboarding more pediatricians," said Matt Bieber, spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health. "They'll be playing a bigger role in the vaccine administration."
Approximately 13,000 children in the 12-to-15 age group have registered for the vaccine through their parents.
Families are encouraged to register them on the state's vaccine website.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company