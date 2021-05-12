New Mexico prepares to vaccinate children as young as 12

The New Mexico Department of Health reports it's been working with schools for a smooth rollout.

"As we get into these younger age groups, we'll be onboarding more pediatricians," said Matt Bieber, spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health. "They'll be playing a bigger role in the vaccine administration."

Approximately 13,000 children in the 12-to-15 age group have registered for the vaccine through their parents.

Families are encouraged to register them on the state's vaccine website.



