New Mexico primary vote tally enters 4th day

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican election observers are expressing frustration as Santa Fe County officials spent a fourth day tallying absentee ballots from Tuesday’s primary election.
Presiding ballot judge Paul D’Arcy said that seven more people joined the vote-count effort, with several thousand uncounted ballots remaining on Friday.
The majority of New Mexico primary voters shifted to voting by absentee ballot amid concerns about the coronavirus.
State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said Friday that the party’s poll challengers have been unable to view preliminary reports of vote tallies and were unable to verify procedures that ensure the exclusion of late-arriving ballots.
