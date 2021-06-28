New Mexico prison population drops to historic lows

"They had a very strict criteria that they had to meet. But one of the factors was, they all had to be within 30 days of release. And they all had to have parole plans that were already approved and in place," Harrison said.

There are also fewer people in the prison pipeline. Citing delayed jury trials, the New Mexico Sentencing Commission projected that "new admissions will likely decrease from current levels."

"We're not sure what the future holds, what post-COVID environments look like, but we're going to continue working to the best of our ability," Harrison said.

The governor's executive order, allowing for the early release of some inmates, remains in effect. It's not clear how long the policy will remain in palce.