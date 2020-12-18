New Mexico probes for pandemic's 'missing students'

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Public education officials are presenting the results of a survey about students who have disappeared from New Mexico public schools without explanation during the pandemic, in which nearly all teaching has been conducted online.
One issue vexing school leaders is a significant drop in enrollment this fall.
More than 12,000 students did not inform schools about why they left.
An initial collection of 738 responses to a survey of those students was presented to the Legislature Friday.
Of those who responded, 18% have moved to a school out of state and 3% are not attending school at all. Around 5,000 were removed from the “missing” list after cross-referencing databases.
