New Mexico proposes ban on wildlife trapping near cities

The agency that oversees trapping rules and regulations on Thursday suggested a prohibition on traps and snares for public lands on the outskirts of Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Taos. It also suggested a half-mile no-trapping buffer at certain hiking trailheads as well as training requirements for trappers.

The proposal initiates a months-long rulemaking process with opportunities for public comment. Rule changes are decided by the New Mexico State Game Commission, appointed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.