New Mexico proposes ban on wildlife trapping near cities

The Associated Press
August 22, 2019 02:46 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New restrictions on wildlife foot traps and wire snares are being proposed by New Mexico Game and Fish officials amid conflicts arising from trapping traditions, evolving attitudes about animal suffering and outdoor enthusiasts with dogs.

The agency that oversees trapping rules and regulations on Thursday suggested a prohibition on traps and snares for public lands on the outskirts of Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Taos. It also suggested a half-mile no-trapping buffer at certain hiking trailheads as well as training requirements for trappers.

The proposal initiates a months-long rulemaking process with opportunities for public comment. Rule changes are decided by the New Mexico State Game Commission, appointed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Trapping regulations holds implications for wildlife and recreation across an estimated 30 percent of New Mexico.

