New Mexico proposes more rules to curb oil and gas emissions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Oilfield equipment that emits smog-causing pollution would be targeted by New Mexico environmental regulators under a new proposed rule.
The state Environment Department released the proposal Thursday, marking the next step in a process that started nearly two years ago to curb emissions across the oil and natural gas sector.
State oil and gas regulators adopted separate rules earlier this year to limit venting and flaring as a way to reduce methane pollution.
New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney touted the rules as the most comprehensive in the U.S. New Mexico is home to part of the Permian Basin — one of the world's most productive oilfields.
