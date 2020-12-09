New Mexico Public Education Department presents $3.3 billion budget to lawmakers

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Public Education Department is asking for $3.3 billion to fund public schools next year.
Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart presented the spending plan Wednesday to the Legislative Finance Committee.
Since some of the budget is based on this year’s attendance, which decreased due to the pandemic and shift to online learning, Stewart wants to include extra money for the students who he assumes will re-enroll.
"Schools have to make sure they’re budgeting and planning accordingly to be able to bring those students back and have those services and resources for them,” Stewart told lawmakers.
Stewart also plans on helping specific schools that serve families that don’t make as much money.
If approved, the Family Income Index will earmark money to help the poorest children in the state.
"What the Family Income Index would do is it would direct funding to approximately those third of students who have the lowest incomes in the state, and provide additional resources to schools that are serving a disproportionate number of those students for a targeted set of activities," Stewart said.
Some of the activities include:
The secretary is also suggesting the state use $95 million from a different education fund to support pandemic-related expenses, like more counselors and extra instructional hours.
The budget will be discussed during the legislative session which starts January 19.
