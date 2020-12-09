New Mexico Public Education Department presents $3.3 billion budget to lawmakers

Stewart also plans on helping specific schools that serve families that don’t make as much money.

If approved, the Family Income Index will earmark money to help the poorest children in the state.

"What the Family Income Index would do is it would direct funding to approximately those third of students who have the lowest incomes in the state, and provide additional resources to schools that are serving a disproportionate number of those students for a targeted set of activities," Stewart said.

Some of the activities include:

Academic enrichment

Physical and social-emotional needs

Access to support and services

Before or after-school programs

The secretary is also suggesting the state use $95 million from a different education fund to support pandemic-related expenses, like more counselors and extra instructional hours.

The budget will be discussed during the legislative session which starts January 19.