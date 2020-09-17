New Mexico racinos ask governor to reconsider closure

The Associated Press
Created: September 17, 2020 02:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s racetrack and casino operators are asking Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to consider allowing them to reopen.
In a letter sent this week to the Democratic governor, they pointed out that commercial casinos outside of New Mexico have opened — from Nevada to New Jersey and New York. Track and casino managers in New Mexico they say they have a plan to do it safely.
While tribal casinos in the state have reopened, the governor's office said Thursday that doesn’t necessarily make opening a safe decision at this time and that public health conditions will determine when the time is right for easing restrictions on non-tribal operations.
