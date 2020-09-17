New Mexico racinos ask governor to reconsider closure | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico racinos ask governor to reconsider closure

New Mexico racinos ask governor to reconsider closure

The Associated Press
Created: September 17, 2020 02:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s racetrack and casino operators are asking Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to consider allowing them to reopen.

In a letter sent this week to the Democratic governor, they pointed out that commercial casinos outside of New Mexico have opened — from Nevada to New Jersey and New York. Track and casino managers in New Mexico they say they have a plan to do it safely.

Advertisement

While tribal casinos in the state have reopened, the governor's office said Thursday that doesn’t necessarily make opening a safe decision at this time and that public health conditions will determine when the time is right for easing restrictions on non-tribal operations.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 update Thursday
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes
Growing number of dead birds in southern New Mexico raise alarm for wildlife experts
Growing number of dead birds in southern New Mexico raise alarm for wildlife experts
No changes to APS online learning plan as new parent survey is released
No changes to APS online learning plan as new parent survey is released
Human trafficking continues to be a major concern in New Mexico
Human trafficking continues to be a major concern in New Mexico
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico racinos ask governor to reconsider closure
New Mexico racinos ask governor to reconsider closure
Ex-CEO pushes back on audit of hospital near Navajo Nation
This May 8, 2020, photo shows Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup, N.M.
Explora's New Mexico Science Fiesta goes virtual
Explora's New Mexico Science Fiesta goes virtual