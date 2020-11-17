New Mexico ranks near bottom in early detection of lung cancer

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The American Lung Association's annual State of Lung Cancer report says New Mexico ranks 47th in diagnosing the disease at an early stage.
The national rate of early detection is 22%. In New Mexico, it's 19%, according to the report.
"You do have to be at high risk to receive a lung cancer screening," said Joanna Strother of the American Lung Association. "So those are people that meet certain criteria with age and smoking history, but we know anybody can get lung cancer."
The American Lung Association estimates 1,040 New Mexicans will be diagnosed with the disease in 2020.
The organization is concerned about the early diagnosis among Latinos, which it says is 16%. Early diagnosis for Whites is 20%.
However, there is some good news.
"We're seeing actually fewer cases of lung cancer," Strother said. "We're actually seeing our five-year survival rates going up as well."
The American Lung Association says those at high risk of the disease should get yearly screenings.
