New Mexico reaches deal to settle 32-year-old lawsuit

Associated Press
April 19, 2019 04:06 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A recent settlement outlines a path to ending a 32-year-old lawsuit in New Mexico.
    
The state on Thursday reached a preliminary settlement in the class-action Jackson lawsuit over the rights of developmentally and intellectually disabled individuals.
    
The state says it will take roughly a dozen actions within the next 18 months and provide quarterly data reports intended to demonstrate "reasonable progress."
    
New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel says she is confident the department will meet its commitments within the proposed time frame, work that will include hiring additional state investigators and nurses, as well as significant reallocation of funds.
    
At issue is the well-being of 241 New Mexico residents, the remaining population of two now-shuttered, state-run facilities at Fort Stanton and Los Lunas.
    
The lawsuit is named for lead plaintiff Walter Stephen Jackson.

Associated Press


Created: April 19, 2019 04:06 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

