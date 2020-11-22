New Mexico records deadliest COVID week to date

Tommy Lopez
Updated: November 22, 2020 05:47 PM
Created: November 22, 2020 05:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With COVID cases and hospitalizations on the rise, New Mexico saw another record-setting week in the fight against coronavirus.
The past week marked New Mexico’s deadliest week of the pandemic.
On Sunday, 2,468 cases were reported. Bernalillo County had the most cases with 710.
The test positivity rate was 22.7%.
A record 33 additional New Mexicans died Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,383.
The state reports that 845 people are fighting the virus in the hospital.
In the past week, more than 17,000 cases were reported and 268 people died. The average daily number of cases was more than 2,500.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company