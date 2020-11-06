New Mexico recruiting health care workers

Creech, a nursing student, volunteered during the first wave in May. He's being asked to give his time again.

"I know plenty of my other friends who work at different hospitals and overwhelmed they are, and my current hospital how it is," He said. "It's just, there's such a dire need."

In April, the state reported that there were 200 volunteers ready to assist.

According to the state Department of Health, the volunteer positions are pre-screened, and they're looking to build up capacity.

