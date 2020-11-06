New Mexico recruiting health care workers

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico is recruiting health care workers help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor sent a letter, pleading with health care workers to volunteer with the New Mexico Medical Reserve Corps.
The volunteers can help in various ways:
"I was doing basically whatever they needed me to do. I was going to different hospitals around Gallup, I was going to nursing homes, and just helping out wherever they were understaffed," said Jarod Creech, a volunteer with the New Mexico Medical Reserve Corps.
Creech, a nursing student, volunteered during the first wave in May. He's being asked to give his time again.
"I know plenty of my other friends who work at different hospitals and overwhelmed they are, and my current hospital how it is," He said. "It's just, there's such a dire need."
In April, the state reported that there were 200 volunteers ready to assist.
According to the state Department of Health, the volunteer positions are pre-screened, and they're looking to build up capacity.
