New Mexico red-flag gun law seldom used to take away firearms

Advocates for the law also hope it will address the state’s suicide epidemic. New Mexico had the nation’s highest suicide rate in 2018, and firearms were the most common means.

The legislation was a lightning rod for criticism from rural sheriffs — Republicans and Democratics — in the state with a strong culture of gun ownership.

The New Mexico law allows police and sheriffs deputies to petition a court for the surrender of household firearms from people who appear to pose a danger to themselves or others based on sworn affidavits from relatives, employers or school administrators.

Democratic legislators are currently proposing changes that would allow police to seek a court order based on their own observations without a recommendation from someone else who witnesses a gun owner in crisis. A hearing was scheduled Tuesday on the new bill.

