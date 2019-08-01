New Mexico regulator declines to grant 6th 'racino' license | KOB 4
New Mexico regulator declines to grant 6th 'racino' license

The Associated Press
August 01, 2019 01:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico horse racing regulators have declined to grant a sixth horse track and casino license after months of uncertainty.

The New Mexico Racing Commission announced Thursday it would not approve another license following months of debates and millions spent by applicants.

Commission chair Beverly Bourguet says the decision was in "the best interest" of the state but the panel may reopen an application process in the future for another license.

The decision follows appointments to the commission by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. A commission previously appointed by former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez called for applicants.

Under the state's compacts with casino-operating tribes, only six racinos are allowed in New Mexico. The five existing racinos are in Hobbs, Ruidoso, Farmington, Albuquerque, and Sunland Park.

